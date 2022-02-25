Manhattan faces Marist following Perez’s 23-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (14-11, 7-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (13-13, 8-9 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Manhattan Jaspers (14-11, 7-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (13-13, 8-9 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits the Marist Red Foxes after Jose Perez scored 23 points in Manhattan’s 84-78 overtime win against the Rider Broncs.

The Red Foxes are 6-6 in home games. Marist is 7-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jaspers are 7-9 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Jaspers won the last meeting 72-66 on Jan. 30. Perez scored 29 points to help lead the Jaspers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jao Ituka is shooting 52.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marist.

Perez is averaging 19.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

