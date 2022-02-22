CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Maldonado leads Wyoming against Colorado State after 29-point performance

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 2:02 AM

Wyoming Cowboys (22-4, 11-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (21-4, 11-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits the Colorado State Rams after Hunter Maldonado scored 29 points in Wyoming’s 75-67 win against the Air Force Falcons.

The Rams have gone 12-1 at home. Colorado State has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys are 11-2 against MWC opponents. Wyoming ranks fourth in the MWC shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Cowboys won the last matchup 84-78 on Feb. 1. Maldonado scored 35 points to help lead the Cowboys to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Roddy is shooting 57.4% and averaging 19.5 points for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Graham Ike is scoring 21.1 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cowboys. Maldonado is averaging 14.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

