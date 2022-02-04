OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Mains leads N. Arizona past Sacramento St. 62-61

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 12:30 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nik Mains registered 16 points as Northern Arizona edged past Sacramento State 62-61 on Thursday night.

Keith Haymon had 12 points for Northern Arizona (8-13, 4-6 Big Sky Conference). Carson Towt added 10 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Cone had 10 points and six assists.

After entering the locker room at halftime with a 28-21 lead, Northern Arizona managed to hang on for the one-point victory despite being outscored by six in the second half. The Hornets’ 21 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

William FitzPatrick had 14 points for the Hornets (6-12, 2-9). Zach Chappell added 13 points. Jonathan Komagum had 12 points.

Northern Arizona, which beat Sacramento State 70-65 on Jan. 24., swept the season series with the Hornets.

