OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Mains leads N. Arizona…

Mains leads N. Arizona over Montana 72-67 in OT

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Nik Mains had 21 points as Northern Arizona edged past Montana 72-67 in overtime on Thursday night.

Carson Towt had 16 points and seven assists for Northern Arizona (9-15, 5-8 Big Sky Conference). Jalen Cone added 13 points. Isaiah Lewis had six rebounds.

Brandon Whitney had 25 points for the Grizzlies (16-9, 9-5). Robby Beasley III added 19 points. Josh Bannan had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Lumberjacks evened the season series against the Grizzlies. Montana defeated Northern Arizona 58-48 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up