Maine visits Hartford following Williams’ 34-point outing

Maine Black Bears (5-19, 2-11 America East) at Hartford Hawks (7-16, 5-6 America East)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -11.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford plays the Maine Black Bears after Austin Williams scored 34 points in Hartford’s 75-74 overtime victory against the Vermont Catamounts.

The Hawks are 3-3 on their home court. Hartford is eighth in the America East with 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Williams averaging 0.6.

The Black Bears are 2-11 in America East play. Maine is ninth in the America East shooting 31.6% from downtown. Vukasin Masic paces the Black Bears shooting 38.9% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Hawks won 78-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Williams led the Hawks with 20 points, and Maks Kalnjscek led the Black Bears with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Shriver averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 51.2% and averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games for Hartford.

Masic is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 9.9 points and 3.2 assists. Kalnjscek is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 25.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

