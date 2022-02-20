CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Maine over NJIT 65-61, first win for interim coach

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 4:12 PM

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish registered 17 points as Maine narrowly defeated NJIT 65-61 on Sunday, giving interim head coach Jason Steadman his first win.

Steadman, in his first season as an assistant coach at Maine, was elevated to the head position on Thursday, replacing Richard Barron.

Stephane Ingo had 12 points for Maine (6-20, 3-12 America East Conference). Peter Filipovity added 10 points and seven rebounds. Maks Klanjscek had seven assists.

Miles Coleman had 24 points for the Highlanders (11-14, 6-9). Matt Faw added 14 points. Souleymane Diakite had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Dylan O’Hearn, who was second on the Highlanders in scoring heading into the matchup with 13 points per game, shot only 11 percent in the game (1 of 9).

The Black Bears evened the season series against the Highlanders. NJIT defeated Maine 69-66 on Jan. 2.

