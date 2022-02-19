OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Maine hosts NJIT, looks to end home losing streak

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 3:22 AM

NJIT Highlanders (11-13, 6-8 America East) at Maine Black Bears (5-20, 2-12 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine is looking to stop its three-game home losing streak with a victory against NJIT.

The Black Bears have gone 4-7 at home. Maine has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Highlanders are 6-8 against America East opponents. NJIT gives up 67.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Black Bears and Highlanders square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vukasin Masic is averaging 9.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Black Bears. Maks Kalnjscek is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Miles Coleman is scoring 15.0 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Highlanders. Antwuan Butler is averaging nine points over the past 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 25.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

