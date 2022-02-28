Madlock, South Carolina State Bulldogs to visit Foster, Howard Bison

South Carolina State Bulldogs (15-13, 7-5 MEAC) at Howard Bison (15-11, 8-4 MEAC) Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (15-13, 7-5 MEAC) at Howard Bison (15-11, 8-4 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Foster and the Howard Bison host Antonio Madlock and the South Carolina State Bulldogs in MEAC play Monday.

The Bison are 7-4 in home games. Howard has a 2-6 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 7-5 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State is seventh in the MEAC shooting 29.9% from deep. Edward Oliver-Hampton leads the Bulldogs shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 58-55 on Feb. 1. Omar Croskey scored 16 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster is shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 16.2 points. Elijah Hawkins is shooting 36.4% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Howard.

Madlock is averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Jemal Davis is averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

