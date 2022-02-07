OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Madlock scores 20 to lift SC State past NC Central 74-68

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 10:49 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Antonio TJ Madlock had 20 points as South Carolina State topped North Carolina Central 74-68 on Monday night.

Rahsaan Edwards had 17 points for South Carolina State (12-11, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Edward Oliver-Hampton added 12 points and seven rebounds. Omer Croskey had 11 points.

Eric Boone scored a season-high 28 points and had eight rebounds for the Eagles (10-11, 5-2). Randy Miller Jr. added 11 points.

