CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Madlock scores 18 to…

Madlock scores 18 to lead SC State past UMES 70-63

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 7:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Antonio TJ Madlock registered 18 points and seven assists as South Carolina State got past Maryland-Eastern Shore 70-63 on Saturday.

Rahsaan Edwards had 17 points for South Carolina State (14-12, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jemel Davis added 14 points. Edward Oliver-Hampton had nine rebounds.

Kevon Voyles had 15 points for the Hawks (8-13, 3-7). Chase Davis added 12 points. Da’Shawn Phillip had 11 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. South Carolina State defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 69-60 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up