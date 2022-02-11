Mack leads Wofford against Western Carolina after 20-point performance

Western Carolina Catamounts (9-17, 3-10 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (14-11, 6-7 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina Catamounts (9-17, 3-10 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (14-11, 6-7 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts the Western Carolina Catamounts after B.J. Mack scored 20 points in Wofford’s 65-60 overtime loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Terriers are 8-4 in home games. Wofford is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Catamounts are 3-10 in conference games. Western Carolina is ninth in the SoCon allowing 77.2 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Terriers won the last meeting 84-64 on Jan. 15. Mack scored 22 points points to help lead the Terriers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Mack is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Nick Robinson is averaging 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Catamounts. Joe Petrakis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

