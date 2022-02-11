OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Mack leads Wofford against…

Mack leads Wofford against Western Carolina after 20-point performance

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Western Carolina Catamounts (9-17, 3-10 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (14-11, 6-7 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts the Western Carolina Catamounts after B.J. Mack scored 20 points in Wofford’s 65-60 overtime loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Terriers are 8-4 in home games. Wofford is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Catamounts are 3-10 in conference games. Western Carolina is ninth in the SoCon allowing 77.2 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Terriers won the last meeting 84-64 on Jan. 15. Mack scored 22 points points to help lead the Terriers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Mack is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Nick Robinson is averaging 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Catamounts. Joe Petrakis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up