Lyons scores 18 to carry Southern over Texas Southern 70-58

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 12:10 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyrone Lyons posted 18 points as Southern topped Texas Southern 70-58 on Monday night.

Jayden Saddler had 12 points for Southern (15-10, 9-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Damien Sears added 12 points as the Jaguars took sole possession of first place in the West Division.

Texas Southern totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 14 points for the Tigers (11-11, 9-4), whose six-game win streak came to an end. John Walker III added 12 points. Justin Hopkins had 10 points.

The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Southern defeated Texas Southern 63-50 on Jan. 3.

