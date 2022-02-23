CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's lifts mask mandate | Where MCPS stands on masks | NYC changes mask mandate | Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Lynch scores 30 to carry Lehigh past American 78-61

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 9:39 PM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nic Lynch had a career-high 30 points as Lehigh topped American 78-61 on Wednesday night.

Keith Higgins Jr had 13 points for Lehigh (11-18, 9-8 Patriot League). Jeameril Wilson also had 13 points. Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 12 points.

Lehigh totaled 46 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (8-21, 4-13). Colin Smalls added 16 points.

The Mountain Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. Lehigh defeated American 63-61 on Jan. 1.

