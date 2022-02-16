OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Lundy, Penn State Nittany Lions host the Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 1:42 AM

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-11, 3-11 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Payton Willis and the Minnesota Golden Gophers take on Seth Lundy and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Thursday.

The Nittany Lions have gone 8-4 at home. Penn State is fifth in the Big Ten with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by John Harrar averaging 6.2.

The Golden Gophers are 3-11 in conference matchups. Minnesota is 5-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Golden Gophers won 76-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Eric Curry led the Golden Gophers with 22 points, and Sam Sessoms led the Nittany Lions with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lundy is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds. Jalen Pickett is shooting 37.0% and averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for Penn State.

Willis is averaging 16 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 9.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

