OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Lufile lifts Oral Roberts…

Lufile lifts Oral Roberts over St. Thomas (MN) 88-66

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 11:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Elijah Lufile had a career-high 25 points plus 13 rebounds as Oral Roberts easily beat St. Thomas (MN) 88-66 on Saturday night.

Lufile shot 11 for 14 from the floor. Issac McBride had 13 points for Oral Roberts (16-8, 10-3 Summit League). Carlos Jurgens added 12 points and seven rebounds. Max Abmas had 10 points and eight assists.

Parker Bjorklund had 25 points for the Tommies (8-14, 2-8), who have lost seven consecutive games. Riley Miller added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up