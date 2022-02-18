OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
LSU visits South Carolina following Eason’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 1:42 AM

LSU Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (15-10, 6-7 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU visits the South Carolina Gamecocks after Tari Eason scored 21 points in LSU’s 84-65 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks are 9-4 on their home court. South Carolina is eighth in college basketball with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Wildens Leveque averaging 2.3 offensive boards.

The Tigers are 7-6 in SEC play. LSU ranks fifth in the SEC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Days averaging 6.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 11.3 points. James Reese is averaging seven points over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

Eason is averaging 16.8 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Brandon Murray is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

