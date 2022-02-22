CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Loyola (MD) visits Navy following Spencer’s 23-point performance

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:42 AM

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (14-13, 8-8 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (18-9, 11-5 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits the Navy Midshipmen after Cam Spencer scored 23 points in Loyola (MD)’s 69-42 win against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Midshipmen have gone 6-6 at home. Navy scores 64.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Greyhounds are 8-8 in conference games. Loyola (MD) scores 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Midshipmen won 56-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. John Carter Jr. led the Midshipmen with 15 points, and Spencer led the Greyhounds with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 12.5 points for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Spencer averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

