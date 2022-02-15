OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Loyola (MD) visits Lafayette,…

Loyola (MD) visits Lafayette, aims to break road losing streak

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-12, 7-7 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (8-16, 5-8 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits Lafayette looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Leopards have gone 4-7 in home games. Lafayette has a 2-12 record against teams over .500.

The Greyhounds have gone 7-7 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) is second in the Patriot allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Leopards and Greyhounds meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neal Quinn is averaging 14.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Leopards. Tyrone Perry is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Cam Spencer is averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Air Force planning project to cut extraneous S&T programs

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

Investigation: Zinke misused position as Interior secretary

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up