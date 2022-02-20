Loyola (MD) faces Lehigh, seeks to stop 4-game skid

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-17, 8-7 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-13, 7-8 Patriot) Baltimore; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-17, 8-7 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-13, 7-8 Patriot)

Baltimore; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) aims to stop its four-game slide when the Greyhounds play Lehigh.

The Greyhounds have gone 9-3 in home games. Loyola (MD) is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 8-7 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh gives up 71.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Greyhounds won the last matchup 69-57 on Jan. 16. Cam Spencer scored 26 points points to help lead the Greyhounds to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Evan Taylor is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds. Nic Lynch is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.