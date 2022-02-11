OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Loyola Marymount (CA) visits Portland following Sjolund’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 4:02 AM

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-12, 2-8 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-12, 3-6 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Kristian Sjolund scored 23 points in Portland’s 69-68 victory against the San Francisco Dons.

The Pilots are 6-4 in home games. Portland is 5-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions have gone 2-8 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount (CA) is 5-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in WCC play. The Lions won the last matchup 70-58 on Jan. 18. Kwane Marble II scored 15 points to help lead the Lions to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Pilots. Moses Wood is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Joe Quintana is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 12.2 points. Eli Scott is shooting 53.1% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

