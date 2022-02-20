CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Loyola Chicago visits Illinois State after Williamson’s 27-point game

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 1:42 AM

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-5, 11-4 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-16, 4-11 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits the Illinois State Redbirds after Lucas Williamson scored 27 points in Loyola Chicago’s 83-76 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Redbirds are 10-5 in home games. Illinois State is 5-12 against opponents over .500.

The Ramblers are 11-4 in MVC play. Loyola Chicago averages 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Ramblers won the last meeting 78-64 on Feb. 3. Williamson scored 27 points to help lead the Ramblers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Strong is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 11.6 points. Antonio Reeves is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

Braden Norris is averaging 10.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Ramblers. Williamson is averaging 10.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

