Loyola Chicago takes on conference foe Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (6-21, 2-14 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (21-6, 12-4 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lucas Williamson and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers host Shamar Givance and the Evansville Purple Aces in MVC play Wednesday.

The Ramblers are 11-2 on their home court. Loyola Chicago ranks second in the MVC in team defense, giving up 62.6 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Purple Aces are 2-14 against conference opponents. Evansville is 5-14 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.6 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Ramblers won the last matchup 77-48 on Jan. 19. Williamson scored 15 points points to help lead the Ramblers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is averaging 13.7 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Jawaun Newton averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Givance is shooting 40.0% and averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

