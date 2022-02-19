Loyola Chicago plays Drake following Knight’s 20-point outing

Drake Bulldogs (18-9, 9-5 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-5, 11-3 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (18-9, 9-5 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-5, 11-3 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -8; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago takes on the Drake Bulldogs after Chris Knight scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 71-69 win against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Ramblers are 11-1 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is fourth in the MVC scoring 74.1 points while shooting 49.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 9-5 in MVC play. Drake ranks seventh in the MVC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Garrett Sturtz averaging 5.4.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 77-68 on Jan. 30. D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Williamson is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 7.0 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Wilkins is averaging 10.2 points for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.