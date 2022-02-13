Loyola Chicago hosts Northern Iowa following Green’s 24-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (14-9, 10-3 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (18-5, 9-3 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Iowa Panthers (14-9, 10-3 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (18-5, 9-3 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after AJ Green scored 24 points in Northern Iowa’s 53-44 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Ramblers have gone 10-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago averages 15.2 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Braden Norris with 4.2.

The Panthers are 10-3 in conference matchups. Northern Iowa averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Ramblers and Panthers square off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Williamson is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Ramblers. Norris is averaging 7.6 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Green is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Panthers. Noah Carter is averaging 10.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.