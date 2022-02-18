Loyola Chicago hosts Drake after Knight’s 20-point game

Drake Bulldogs (18-9, 9-5 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-5, 11-3 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Drake Bulldogs (18-9, 9-5 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-5, 11-3 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago faces the Drake Bulldogs after Chris Knight scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 71-69 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Ramblers are 11-1 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 9-5 in MVC play. Drake has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 77-68 on Jan. 30. D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Norris is averaging 10.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Ramblers. Lucas Williamson is averaging 10.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Wilkins is averaging 10.2 points for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

