Loyer lifts Davidson over Duquesne 72-61

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 9:53 PM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 24 points, Hyunjung Lee added 20 points, and Davidson topped Duquesne 72-61 on Monday night.

Michael Jones had 10 points for Davidson (21-4, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luka Brajkovic added 11 rebounds.

Amir Spears had 20 points for the Dukes (6-17, 1-10), whose losing streak reached 10 games. Jackie Johnson III added 14 points. Kevin Easley Jr. had 12 points and seven rebounds.

