Loyer leads Davidson against Duquesne after 20-point performance

Duquesne Dukes (6-15, 1-9 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (20-3, 10-2 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces the Duquesne Dukes after Foster Loyer scored 20 points in Davidson’s 72-65 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Wildcats have gone 9-1 at home. Davidson has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes are 1-9 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is 4-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats and Dukes match up Monday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16 points and 3.5 assists. Luka Brajkovic is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Davidson.

Kevin Easley Jr. is averaging 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Dukes. Jackie Johnson III is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Dukes: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

