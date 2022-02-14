Loyer leads Davidson against Duquesne after 20-point performance

Duquesne Dukes (6-16, 1-9 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (20-4, 10-2 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Duquesne Dukes (6-16, 1-9 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (20-4, 10-2 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -13; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts the Duquesne Dukes after Foster Loyer scored 20 points in Davidson’s 72-65 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Wildcats have gone 9-1 in home games. Davidson is second in the A-10 scoring 76.4 points while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Dukes are 1-9 in conference matchups. Duquesne is 4-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats. Luka Brajkovic is averaging 12.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 62.6% over the past 10 games for Davidson.

Amir “Primo” Spears is shooting 35.8% and averaging 11.3 points for the Dukes. Tre Williams is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Dukes: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

