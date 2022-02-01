Love leads North Carolina against Louisville after 21-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-10, 5-6 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-10, 5-6 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina takes on the Louisville Cardinals after Caleb Love scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 100-80 win against the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Cardinals are 7-5 on their home court. Louisville averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tar Heels have gone 7-3 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is seventh in college basketball with 38.2 rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 12.0.

The Cardinals and Tar Heels match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrod West is averaging 6.6 points for the Cardinals. Malik Williams is averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Love averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Bacot is shooting 53.6% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

