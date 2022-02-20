Louisville visits North Carolina after Love’s 21-point game

Louisville Cardinals (11-14, 6-10 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8, 11-5 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Louisville Cardinals (11-14, 6-10 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8, 11-5 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina takes on the Louisville Cardinals after Caleb Love scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 65-57 victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Tar Heels have gone 13-2 at home. North Carolina ranks third in the ACC with 14.8 assists per game led by Love averaging 3.6.

The Cardinals are 6-10 in conference matchups. Louisville is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Tar Heels won the last meeting 90-83 on Feb. 2. Brady Manek scored 24 points points to help lead the Tar Heels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armando Bacot is averaging 16.2 points, 12 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tar Heels. Love is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Malik Williams is shooting 47.2% and averaging 9.5 points for the Cardinals. El Ellis is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

