Louisville takes on Notre Dame on 5-game slide

Louisville Cardinals (11-12, 5-8 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (16-7, 9-3 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville looks to break its five-game slide with a victory over Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish have gone 9-1 at home. Notre Dame is ninth in the ACC with 13.7 assists per game led by Prentiss Hubb averaging 3.6.

The Cardinals are 5-8 in conference play. Louisville has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Fighting Irish won the last meeting 82-70 on Jan. 22. Blake Wesley scored 22 points points to help lead the Fighting Irish to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dane Goodwin is averaging 14.5 points for the Fighting Irish. Wesley is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Jarrod West is averaging 6.3 points for the Cardinals. El Ellis is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

