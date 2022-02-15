Louisville takes on Miami after Withers’ 20-point game

Miami Hurricanes (18-7, 10-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-13, 5-9 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville…

Miami Hurricanes (18-7, 10-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-13, 5-9 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces the Miami Hurricanes after Jae’Lyn Withers scored 20 points in Louisville’s 63-57 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Cardinals are 7-6 on their home court. Louisville is fourth in the ACC with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Williams averaging 6.1.

The Hurricanes are 10-4 in conference matchups. Miami is eighth in the ACC shooting 35.4% from downtown. Bensley Joseph leads the Hurricanes shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Locke is averaging 9.5 points for the Cardinals. El Ellis is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Kameron McGusty is averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hurricanes. Isaiah Wong is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.