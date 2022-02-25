CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Louisville plays Wake Forest, looks to break road losing streak

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 3:42 AM

Louisville Cardinals (12-15, 6-11 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-8, 11-7 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hits the road against Wake Forest looking to break its six-game road skid.

The Demon Deacons have gone 14-2 in home games. Wake Forest scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Cardinals are 6-11 in conference play. Louisville ranks seventh in the ACC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Williams averaging 1.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Cardinals won the last matchup 73-69 on Dec. 30. Noah Locke scored 17 points to help lead the Cardinals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alondes Williams is scoring 19.7 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Demon Deacons. Jake Laravia is averaging 10 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Malik Williams is averaging 9.7 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals. El Ellis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

