OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Louisville plays Syracuse after…

Louisville plays Syracuse after Ellis’ 25-point showing

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Louisville Cardinals (11-11, 5-7 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-11, 5-6 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -7; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 25 points in Louisville’s 90-83 overtime loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Orange are 8-3 in home games. Syracuse is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 5-7 in conference play. Louisville averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when winning the turnover battle.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Boeheim averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Boeheim is averaging 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Jarrod West is averaging 6.5 points for the Cardinals. Ellis is averaging 6.8 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up