Louisville plays Syracuse after Ellis’ 25-point showing

Louisville Cardinals (11-11, 5-7 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-11, 5-6 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -7; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 25 points in Louisville’s 90-83 overtime loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Orange are 8-3 in home games. Syracuse is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 5-7 in conference play. Louisville averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when winning the turnover battle.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Boeheim averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Boeheim is averaging 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Jarrod West is averaging 6.5 points for the Cardinals. Ellis is averaging 6.8 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

