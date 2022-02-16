Louisville hosts Miami after Withers’ 20-point game

Miami Hurricanes (18-7, 10-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-13, 5-9 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (18-7, 10-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-13, 5-9 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -2; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hosts the Miami Hurricanes after Jae’Lyn Withers scored 20 points in Louisville’s 63-57 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Cardinals have gone 7-6 in home games. Louisville ranks fourth in the ACC with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Williams averaging 6.1.

The Hurricanes are 10-4 against ACC opponents. Miami is fifth in the ACC scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Locke is averaging 9.5 points for the Cardinals. El Ellis is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Kameron McGusty is shooting 47.0% and averaging 17.7 points for the Hurricanes. Sam Waardenburg is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

