Louisville hosts Clemson after Hall’s 28-point game

Clemson Tigers (12-14, 4-11 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-14, 5-10 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (12-14, 4-11 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-14, 5-10 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -1; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits the Louisville Cardinals after PJ Hall scored 28 points in Clemson’s 81-80 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Cardinals are 7-7 on their home court. Louisville has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 4-11 in conference matchups. Clemson averages 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Cardinals and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrod West is averaging six points for the Cardinals. Noah Locke is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Hall is shooting 50.7% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.