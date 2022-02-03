Louisiana Tech plays Florida Atlantic following Lofton’s 20-point performance

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-5, 7-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (12-9, 5-3 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-5, 7-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (12-9, 5-3 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the Florida Atlantic Owls after Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 63-62 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Owls are 10-3 in home games. Florida Atlantic ranks fifth in C-USA in rebounding averaging 34.0 rebounds. Alijah Martin paces the Owls with 5.8 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 against C-USA opponents. Louisiana Tech is ninth in C-USA with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Lofton averaging 3.9.

The Owls and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Michael Forrest is shooting 38.9% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Lofton is averaging 17 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Cobe Williams is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

