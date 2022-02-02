Louisiana Tech faces Florida Atlantic after Lofton’s 20-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-5, 7-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (12-9, 5-3 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the Florida Atlantic Owls after Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 63-62 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Owls have gone 10-3 in home games. Florida Atlantic has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 against C-USA opponents. Louisiana Tech is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Owls. Michael Forrest is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Cobe Williams is averaging 10 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Lofton is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

