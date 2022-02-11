Louisiana takes on UT Arlington after Julien’s 22-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-14, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-12, 5-7 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-14, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-12, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts the UT Arlington Mavericks after Kobe Julien scored 22 points in Louisiana’s 82-73 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 6-5 on their home court. Louisiana is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mavericks are 5-7 in Sun Belt play. UT Arlington is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 83-73 on Jan. 14. Patrick Mwamba scored 22 points to help lead the Mavericks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Brown is averaging 14.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Julien is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

David Azore is scoring 19.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Mavericks. Mwamba is averaging 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

