Louisiana plays UL Monroe after Brown’s 26-point performance

UL Monroe Warhawks (13-14, 5-10 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-13, 6-8 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays the UL Monroe Warhawks after Jordan Brown scored 26 points in Louisiana’s 78-77 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 6-6 on their home court. Louisiana has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warhawks are 5-10 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. The Ragin’ Cajuns won the last meeting 78-77 on Feb. 18. Brown scored 26 points points to help lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trajan Wesley is averaging 4.7 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Brown is averaging 17.1 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Elijah Gonzales is averaging seven points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warhawks. Andre Jones is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.