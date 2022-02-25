Louisiana plays Georgia State following Akwuba’s 21-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-13, 8-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (14-10, 8-5 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-13, 8-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (14-10, 8-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia State -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the Georgia State Panthers after Theo Akwuba scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 82-69 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 7-4 in home games. Georgia State is fifth in college basketball with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Eliel Nsoseme averaging 3.2 offensive boards.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 8-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is third in the Sun Belt shooting 34.5% from deep. Kentrell Garnett leads the Ragin’ Cajuns shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Panthers won 68-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Kane Williams led the Panthers with 14 points, and Garnett led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Allen is shooting 37.1% and averaging 13.7 points for the Panthers. Justin Roberts is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Garnett is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 7.6 points. Kobe Julien is shooting 45.6% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

