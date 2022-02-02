OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Longwood visits UNC Asheville following Thorpe’s 28-point performance

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Longwood Lancers (15-5, 7-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-9, 4-4 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on the Longwood Lancers after LJ Thorpe scored 28 points in UNC Asheville’s 68-67 victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 on their home court. UNC Asheville is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lancers are 7-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood ranks second in the Big South with 14.4 assists per game led by Justin Hill averaging 3.9.

The Bulldogs and Lancers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is scoring 14.9 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Thorpe is averaging 13.1 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 12.5 points and six rebounds for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

