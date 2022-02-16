Longwood visits High Point, looks for 50th win this season

Longwood Lancers (19-6, 11-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (11-15, 5-7 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Longwood Lancers (19-6, 11-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (11-15, 5-7 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood will try to earn its 20th victory this season when the Lancers take on the High Point Panthers.

The Panthers are 9-5 on their home court. High Point has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Lancers are 11-1 in Big South play. Longwood has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Lancers won 70-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Justin Hill led the Lancers with 15 points, and Zach Austin led the Panthers with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John-Michael Wright is averaging 18.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Panthers. Austin is averaging 15.6 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for High Point.

Hill is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

