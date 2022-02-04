Longwood takes road win streak into matchup with Charleston Southern

Longwood Lancers (16-5, 8-0 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-17, 1-8 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30…

Longwood Lancers (16-5, 8-0 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-17, 1-8 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits Charleston Southern aiming to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Buccaneers are 3-8 in home games. Charleston Southern has a 2-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lancers are 8-0 in Big South play. Longwood leads the Big South scoring 77.9 points per game while shooting 45.7%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez is scoring 10.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Buccaneers. Cheikh Faye is averaging 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

DeShaun Wade is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 10.7 points. Justin Hill is averaging 16 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

