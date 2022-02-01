Longwood takes on UNC Asheville after Hill’s 29-point game

Longwood Lancers (15-5, 7-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-9, 4-4 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (15-5, 7-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-9, 4-4 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood plays the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Justin Hill scored 29 points in Longwood’s 92-88 victory against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 on their home court. UNC Asheville is fifth in the Big South in team defense, giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Lancers are 7-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood is second in the Big South with 14.4 assists per game led by Hill averaging 3.9.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. LJ Thorpe is averaging 13.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Hill is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.7 points for the Lancers. Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

