Longwood takes on N.C. A&T after Wade’s 23-point outing

Longwood Lancers (18-5, 10-0 Big South) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-15, 5-6 Big South)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits the North Carolina A&T Aggies after DeShaun Wade scored 23 points in Longwood’s 85-72 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Aggies are 6-2 in home games. N.C. A&T has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lancers have gone 10-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood ranks second in the Big South with 14.3 assists per game led by Justin Hill averaging 4.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Lancers won 79-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Leslie Nkereuwem led the Lancers with 24 points, and Demetric Horton led the Aggies with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Watson is scoring 12.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Aggies. Horton is averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Wade is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 11.6 points. Hill is averaging 17.1 points, four assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Lancers: 10-0, averaging 74.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

