Longwood plays High Point, aims for 10th straight home win

High Point Panthers (11-14, 5-6 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (18-6, 10-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts High Point looking to extend its nine-game home winning streak.

The Lancers are 13-1 on their home court. Longwood scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Panthers are 5-6 in Big South play. High Point ranks seventh in the Big South with 12.5 assists per game led by John-Michael Wright averaging 3.8.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Longwood.

Wright is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 19 points and 3.8 assists. Zach Austin is averaging 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

