Longwood hosts South Carolina Upstate following Mozone’s 23-point performance

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-12, 7-3 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (17-5, 9-0 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits the Longwood Lancers after Bryson Mozone scored 23 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 80-71 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Lancers have gone 12-1 in home games. Longwood ranks third in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Spartans are 7-3 in conference play. South Carolina Upstate averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Lancers and Spartans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is averaging 13.4 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games for Longwood.

Mozone averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Jordan Gainey is averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 10-0, averaging 71.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

