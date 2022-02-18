Longwood hosts Hampton following Godwin’s 27-point game

Hampton Pirates (8-16, 4-9 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (20-6, 12-1 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hampton Pirates (8-16, 4-9 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (20-6, 12-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces the Longwood Lancers after Marquis Godwin scored 27 points in Hampton’s 93-82 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Lancers have gone 14-1 in home games. Longwood is fourth in the Big South with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Wilkins averaging 4.4.

The Pirates are 4-9 against Big South opponents. Hampton is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Lancers won the last meeting 73-49 on Jan. 24. Justin Hill scored 20 points points to help lead the Lancers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Russell Dean is averaging 14.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Pirates. Najee Garvin is averaging 15.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.