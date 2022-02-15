OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Longwood faces High Point,…

Longwood faces High Point, seeks 10th straight home win

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

High Point Panthers (11-14, 5-6 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (18-6, 10-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longwood -8.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts High Point looking to extend its nine-game home winning streak.

The Lancers have gone 13-1 in home games. Longwood is third in the Big South shooting 36.1% from downtown, led by DeShaun Wade shooting 41.0% from 3-point range.

The Panthers are 5-6 in Big South play. High Point has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Lancers and Panthers meet Tuesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. Wade is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

John-Michael Wright is scoring 19.0 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Air Force planning project to cut extraneous S&T programs

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

Investigation: Zinke misused position as Interior secretary

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up